NORTH ATTLEBORO — A fairly new homeowner is pushing for the town to allow residents to raise chickens on their property again.
Holly Pelletier of Mt. Hope Street appeared before town council members Monday night, urging them to reassess and overturn a moratorium on the birds.
Pelletier explained she wants to raise some hens because of the increased price of eggs and for food security.
“This seems like the perfect time,” Pelletier said. “We have wanted to have backyard hens for a long time. I know my family is not alone. It’s important for lower and middle class income families.”
The moratorium had been enacted to curtail what had been a growing rat problem in town.
Town Manager Michael Borg said the moratorium is set to expire in August but Pelletier said that would be too late.
“It’s chicken season now,” she said.
Pelletier said she has found a lack of information about the moratorium and chickens in town.
She contended rat problems can be alleviated with more public education.
“We have an opportunity to be a leader” for communities allowing backyard chickens, Pelletier said.
Council members were supportive of looking into allowing the chickens to be raised in town.
“I’m in agreement with you one-hundred percent,” council Vice President John Simmons said. “I’m leery of limiting what people can do on their property. I think it’s the duty of the town council to address these issues but in a very limited nature.”
Allowing residents to grow and raise their own food is also a matter of food safety, Simmons said, adding “during the pandemic people found they liked growing their own food.”
Pelletier was advised to get in touch with the board of health.
More and more people across the country are raising chickens because of the soaring price of eggs, which has been attributed to a shortage caused by a bird flu.
Borg mentioned concerns over outbreak of the avian flu.
He noted that Lenore’s Food Pantry at town hall helps provide food to residents. That is “one of the assets we support and advocate for,” Borg said. “We have a number of outlets able to help.”
Pelletier said she moved with her family to town about 18 months ago, previously living in Somerville and New Bedford.