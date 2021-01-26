NORTH ATTLEBORO — Who knew pygmy goats and llamas were so popular?
Nearly everybody who’s interested in open space and recreation, evidently.
Of the close to 1,000 people who answered a recent online survey, more than 91.5 percent say they visited World War I Memorial Park — which features a petting zoo along with playgrounds and picnic areas — on a regular basis.
Community Field near the center of town, where North Attleboro High School’s Red Rocketeer football team plays its home games, was second in the survey with 43 percent saying they visited often.
The survey, posted online in December and compiled by SurveyMonkey, drew nearly 950 responses.
It’s a joint effort by the town’s conservation commission, parks and recreation department, planning board and historical commission.
The 14 questions — laid out in a clickable, multiple-choice format — covered topics such as whether residents see passive or active recreational space as a priority or whether preserving open space for wildlife should take precedence.
It also asks if the person filling out the survey is familiar with the recreational offerings in town. The respondents came from a range of age groups, with the majority, 65 percent, in the 35-to-54 age range. (Just under 2 percent were under 24.)
Shannon Palmer, conservation administrator, was encouraged by the responses.
“I also was struck by the strong support and desire for biking and walking trails and other passive recreational opportunities (versus active recreation),” Palmer said in an email.
The answers to the survey will help guide the town in drafting an update of its open space plan.
A virtual forum to seek more public input is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Information on joining it is available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com, as is the full survey and the current seven-year-old open space plan.
According to the survey, preserving land to protect water resources is a top priority — classified as “very important” — for nearly 87 percent of respondents. It’s followed by open space for passive recreation, such as walking trails. That was rated very important by nearly 79 percent of respondents. Further down on the list are preserving agricultural land, with a little less than half of respondents thinking that was very important.
Concern for water resources was repeated as 90 percent of respondents said groundwater pollution was a top concern and the quality of streams and ponds was a concern to 85 percent.
That the town should act to protect and conserve open space and natural resources was a statement 92 percent of the respondents agreed with, perhaps unsurprisingly.
But they differed over the best way to achieve that, with 56 percent backing a public land trust and 68 percent supporting use of zoning laws. Others answering the survey favored tax incentives or mandatory dedication of open space by developers.
The Community Preservation Act, which would tack a small surcharge onto real estate transactions or property taxes to pay for conservation measures, drew strong support, nearly 72 percent of respondents. Several area communities have adopted the measure but North Attleboro never has, although officials have talked about it.
“I thought it was very encouraging that despite the pandemic and financial hardships that people must be enduring that an overwhelming majority support passage of the Community Preservation Act and felt the town should do more to protect open space and natural resources,” Palmer said.
More than 85 percent of respondents said they were either very familiar or somewhat familiar with recreational offerings in town.
When asked what facilities they’d like to see in town, 66 percent said they would like to see more bike paths and hiking trails. About 42 percent would like to see a dog park in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.