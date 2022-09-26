NORTH ATTLEBORO — The first time Donna Lucas heard the bagpipes played at a church function, it was love at first note.
Now, years later, the North Attleboro resident — who has been playing the instrument since she was 12 — has spent decades volunteering her time teaching and sharing her love for the bagpipes with future generations.
“I absolutely love what I do,” Lucas said. “The opportunity to teach young people an instrument that is so rich in tradition and history is a gift.”
Lucas, the director of and instructor for the Colonial Pipers Bagpipe Band, said the pipes are a complex and beautiful instrument that has been much enjoyed by a multitude of audiences.
“It is so rewarding to watch young people master such a difficult instrument,” she said.
Lucas said it is even more rewarding to watch the interactions of the members and see how readily they help each other develop their musical talents. The band, a nonprofit based in Norwood, is an all-youth bagpipe and drum performance band. There are no membership fees or dues, and members are expected to help each other in their progress in learning the pipes or drums. They use a buddy system to care for each other, especially when traveling.
Lucas was also one of those young people who benefited from the band which was a significant part of her life growing up.
“I have an incredible amount of fantastic memories and lifetime friends from the band,” Lucas said.
Outside of the band, she has dedicated her life to working with youth, first spending many years as a clinical director at the Department of Youth Services in the Boston area. For the past 15 years, Lucas has worked in the Bristol County Juvenile Court system as a juvenile court clinician.
According to Lucas, the Colonial Pipers band was formed in 1972 by the Rev. Francis Crowley in Southeastern Massachusetts to give young people an opportunity to develop responsibility, commitment, social opportunities and civic awareness.
Crowley was a Catholic priest, but the band has never been affiliated with any particular church.
Since Crowley died in 2008, Lucas and Henry Wan, lead drummer and drum instructor, have been leading the band. They currently have 20 members ranging in age from middle school to college.
Lucas said the band participates in parades and events year-round throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, most recently at Foxboro’s Peace Day on Sept. 17. In addition, the band plays at many Boston College home football games, participates in the Pan Mass Challenge and civic events, particularly around Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day as well as in Christmas parades.
During the pandemic, the band provided music and entertainment to frontline workers outside of nursing homes and hospitals like Madonna Manor in North Attleboro and Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
“We start each year by participating in Saint Patrick’s Day events in Worcester and travel as far as New Jersey for events and parades,” Lucas said.
The band recognizes its Celtic and American heritage by playing Irish, Scottish, and American tunes while wearing the McDuff tartan.
Lucas said anyone can join, regardless of musical experience. “All we require is the commitment to learning the instrument of your choice (bagpipes or drums),” Lucas said.
The band meets regularly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the VFW Hall Post 2452 in Norwood. Musical instruction, uniforms and instruments are all provided. Any stipends received for performances are used for uniforms, instruments, transportation and food.
Wan, the drum instructor, lives in Burlington and met Lucas, who he calls “approachable, humble and encouraging,” when he joined the band 31 years ago.
“Youths of any skill level can learn from her,” he said. “They would feel like an equal and that playing bagpipes is achievable.”
He said her dedication is what kept the band progressing throughout the years and she enables a cost-free space for young people to explore bagpipes and drums.
“Because of her work, members find connections with other youth with a similar passion for Celtic music,” he said. “Due to the uniqueness of these instruments, youth develop a special bond in the band.”
Wan said Lucas has been able to maintain a performance schedule with a level of consistency over the years to develop deep bonds with those communities and annually, numerous towns look forward to seeing the band and being inspired by quality bagpipe music led by young people.
Joey Polis, 16, of Foxboro, a junior at Boston College High School, said Lucas organizes the events, takes care to make sure the uniforms look neat and arranges transportation to events, among other things.
“Donna means a lot to me, she means a lot to all of us,” said Polis, who has played bagpipes for the past five years.