NORTH ATTLEBORO — The first time Donna Lucas heard the bagpipes played at a church function, it was love at first note.

Now, years later, the North Attleboro resident — who has been playing the instrument since she was 12 — has spent decades volunteering her time teaching and sharing her love for the bagpipes with future generations.

To learn more, visit bostonbagpipe.com. Those interested can also contact Donna Lucas at dmlpiper@aol.com or call/text 508-369-7592.