NORTH ATTLEBORO
When a pedestrian died on Adamsdale Road after being struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week, the fears of residents who live on the street were realized.
Residents say they see cars zooming down the road all the time. Adamsdale, which has a speed limit of 30 mph, has become a bypass over the years, they say. Drivers from Rhode Island use it to avoid traffic that has resulted from a burst of retail development on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
“Adamsdale Road is a racetrack,” said Sebastian Billsborough, 49, who moved there six years ago with his wife.
Billsborough said his mailbox has been hit three times, and he fenced in his backyard so his daughter can play there safely. She is not allowed in the driveway or the front yard.
Last Sunday, 62-year-old Paul M. Re of South Attleboro and his girlfriend, Joy St. Hilaire, 60, of Pawtucket were hit by a pickup truck as they walked along the road. Re later died from his injuries.
“I feel bad someone died on that road but I’m not surprised,” Billsborough said.
Richard Boynton, 36, and his wife have three children and have lived on the road for five years. He said they have complained about speeders to officials at town hall and to the police department several times.
“I’m just fed up,” Boynton said, adding that he’s estimated the speed of some cars at 60 mph.
He said he’s also concerned about drunken drivers since one hit a utility pole at the end of July and another hit a pole last year, flipping the car.
“It’s crazy,” Boynton said.
Stephanie Weir, 32, and her husband, Justin, have lived on the street for six years and said a speeding car struck a utility pole near her home in April.
“It’s all due to speeding. This is a neighborhood road. There are several children and elderly residents,” Weir said.
Three weeks ago, she said she, her two children and her nephew were playing basketball in the driveway of her home when the ball went into the street as a speeding car drove by.
The car hit the ball “and never slowed down or anything,” Weir said.
In addition to speeding cars, 18-wheeler truck drivers are also using the street to avoid the traffic on Route 1 in South Attleboro, she said.
“It shouldn’t take a death to fix a country road,” Weir said.
Police Chief John Reilly also expressed sympathy for the accident victim and his family. Since the accident, he said police have beefed up speeding enforcement on the road and installed a radar sign on a utility pole.
The sign flashes the speed of drivers traveling by it and collects data on how many cars are speeding on the street and how fast they are going.
“We do everything we can to prevent speeding,” Reilly said.
But, the police chief added, it is a constant battle throughout the town as many drivers willfully flout speeding laws.
He said he understands the concerns of residents on Adamsdale Road and says there are six similar complaints about speeding on other streets as well.
Reilly said he answers every complaint that he receives. After police conduct traffic enforcement in problem areas, he said he contacts the resident who complained to find out if the patrols have made a difference.
A suspect has been charged in last weekend’s fatal pedestrian crash. Thomas A. Roy, 31, of Pawtucket has pleaded innocent to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and related charges.
According to court records, a witness estimated the pickup truck involved in the accident was traveling between 25 and 35 mph. State police accident reconstruction experts are investigating.
Roy’s lawyer said no one has identified Roy as the driver of the pickup at the time of the accident.
