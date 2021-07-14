NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s residents put a high priority on protecting local water supplies and natural resources, officials updating the town’s open space plan told the town council this week.
North Attleboro produced its last open space plan seven years ago and is drafting an update that will help guide development and preservation efforts for the next seven.
Shannon Palmer, the town’s conservation administrator, briefed the council on the group’s progress Monday night. She said more than 950 people answered an online survey on their priorities for the town’s open space, and two virtual forums were also well attended.
Other priorities for residents included new trails for walking or cycling, recreational fields and the preservation of historic sites in the community, Palmer said.
“There are a lot of goals that are pretty lofty,” she said, adding they would not all be achieved in the space of a year.
Town Manager Michael Borg urged the council to review the open space plan annually and not “put it on a shelf.”
Borg also said the town is reopening its search for a planner. The post has been vacant for several months after two candidates who were offered the post withdrew. Borg said a team of officials will be going over resumes that were submitted by “interested parties who want another shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.