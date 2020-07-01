NORTH ATTLEBORO — Residents say the town has been dumping road kill on the side of Cedar Road, resulting in a foul odor and bringing coyotes to the neighborhood.
The dumping has been going on since January but didn’t create a stench until the weather turned warmer last month, making it difficult to go outdoors, residents said.
One who did not want to be named submitted photos of the problem to The Sun Chronicle and said she complained to Town Manager Michael Borg and town Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara.
There were no carcasses to be found when a Sun Chronicle reporter visited the site Tuesday, two weeks after another resident emailed Borg, who promised her he would look into the matter. Borg did not respond to phone messages or an email sent to him Tuesday and Wednesday and Camara did not return phone messages those days.
Cedar Road is off Clifton Street. The town’s animal shelter and waste water treatment facility are located at the end of Cedar.
“It needs to stop. It’s attracting wildlife,” resident Emily Garr said of the animal carcass dumping.
Garr said she and her husband and their two young children have lived on Cedar Road for three years. She and another resident said the carcasses were dumped for the first time sometime in January and that the smell permeated the neighborhood in June.
“It’s just awful. It makes it unpleasant to be outside,” Garr said.
Residents interviewed said the carcasses have attracted wild animals, including coyotes, making it dangerous for children and others who walk or ride bicycles on the street.
The resident, who did not want to be named, said her pet rabbit was killed.
Residents said that when they complained at the animal shelter, where the animal control office is also located, they were told that the carcasses were on town property and that when a freezer for dead animals is full it costs $300 to have it emptied.
Garr emailed Borg June 17 about her concerns and Borg replied within a few minutes, promising to look into the matter and get back to her, according to the email.
Garr said she believed she saw Borg drive down the street toward the animal shelter the same day but she never got a reply from him.
Another resident sent photos of animal carcasses which she said were taken June 23. The site, near a bridge over the Ten Mile River, was empty when The Sun Chronicle visited Tuesday.
