NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two members of the town council will face one another in a race for the state Legislature in November.
Adam Scanlon, who eked out a narrow victory over former selectman Patrick Reynolds in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the 14th Bristol District House seat, will most likely face John Simmons, a local attorney. He’s expected to replace the original GOP candidate for the seat, Michael Lennox, who is withdrawing from the race due to health concerns.
Lennox, who was the only Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the seat, is also a councilor. Simmons is in the process of filing paperwork to get on the November ballot and Lennox says he is backing Simmons.
Scanlon, 24, waited past midnight at the polls at North Attleboro High School as election officials worked through some technical glitches that kept the final numbers from being released. “As soon as we saw we were having a good margin in Mansfield (where he out-polled Reynolds 689-615 in precincts 1 and 5), we were feeling good,” Scanlon said.
In the end, Scanlon beat Reynolds 3,225-3113. In North Attleboro alone, 6,348 residents cast ballots in the primary, a turnout percentage in the low 20s, with 1,447 voting Republican and 4,881 Democratic with a scattering of third parties. Election officials did not immediately have a breakdown of early voters, mail-in votes and in-person voting on primary day.
Scanlon said, “I’m honored to have the people’s support for our fight for equity throughout our district. I’m very grateful.”
On Wednesday, he was spending time with his family before launching the next phase of his campaign. But he did have kind words for Reynolds, his primary opponent.
“He’s been a great influence to so many people ... and he’s inspired many people, a lot of young people, to get involved,” Scanlon said.
Reynolds, also 24, did not respond on Wednesday to a request for comment.
Scanlon launched his campaign shortly after veteran state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, announced in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill. He said he plans to follow the strategy that brought victory in the primary, even though he was denied the usual tactics of in-person campaigning due to the pandemic.
“We intend to stay positive and talk about what voters are concerned about,” he said. “We got to know people over phone and social distancing. We had to grow a grassroots movement at a late stage of the game.”
If Scanlon feels he got a late start, then Simmons will really have to hit the ground running.
Simmons can only begin his campaign once Lennox files paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to formally withdraw from the race. Then Simmons must file his own intent to run and form a campaign committee, all of which must be done by a state deadline of Tuesday.
Simmons, 45, said he’s ready for the challenge. “We have an incredibly short window against a very good candidate,” he said.
Stepping into run for the ailing Lennox “became a possibility over the last couple of weeks,” Simmons said. “It became a final decision very late last week,” he said, when Lennox, after consulting with his doctor, decided to withdraw.
Simmons wouldn’t say if running for the Legislature had been in his plans, but added, “Public service has always been on my radar screen.”
Simmons, who has a law practice in town, was a member of the former Representative Town Meeting and of the election commission.
The father of two has also been involved in local fraternal organizations and sports leagues.
He describes himself as a “proud Republican,” but added, “My main concern is the residents of the 14th Bristol District.” He noted that he’s a parent and business owner and said his concerns are those of the residents of the district.
“How to make ends meet, COVID-19, sending kids to school. Those are issues that cross party lines,” he said.
He praised Poirier’s record of service and said it was important to send a fellow Republican to Beacon Hill, in spite of the overwhelming Democratic majority in the House.
“We have to have a counterbalance. One-party rule does not allow for that,” he said.
