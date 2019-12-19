NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s annual Restaurant Day raised over $8,500 for Lenore’s Pantry.
Twenty-one restaurants in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Plainville donated a portion of every sale during the October event, organized by state Rep. Betty Poirier.
“I can’t begin to tell you how grateful I am to everyone who helped with the project, the restaurants that participated and all of the people who chose to eat at one of those restaurants,” Poirier said while announcing the total at this week’s town council meeting.
“It (the pantry) has been supported in such a generous manner for so many years,” North Attleboro public health nurse Anne Marie Fleming said in thanking Poirier.
The town’s food pantry is named after Fleming’s predecessor, Lenore Paquin. The former public health nurse founded the pantry more than 40 years ago to help residents in need. She passed away in August.
“In her honor, I think many people chose to participate this year,” Poirier said.
The restaurants making donations included Bella Sarno Ristorante, Brigg’s Nursery Café, Colonel Blackinton Inn, Fitzy’s Pub, Habibi’s Middle Eastern Kitchen, Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar, Mad Moose Saloon, Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria, North Attleboro House of Pizza, North Bowl Lanes, Oven Essence Bakery, Pizzeria Romano, Quan’s Kitchen, Rancho Chico, Slacks Oyster House & Grill, Stella Osteria, Table at 10, Tasty’s Bagels, Cold Treats & More, The Chieftain Pub, and Whisk & Paddle.
Click below to watch Poirier’s announcement at the town council meeting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jb04FO7jgY&list=PLiiULhQS3-51wsZekBEpVsDfR4A4fezMk&index=11
