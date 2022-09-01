NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two Friday nights ago, Jay’s Indian Kitchen got a big takeout order totaling $600.
Jay Vij, owner of the restaurant at 59 North Washington St., said it was not unusual to get such an order and he, his brother and niece, who staff the restaurant, got busy putting it together.
But at pickup time, whoever placed the order never came.
Vij called the phone number the “customer” left, but says the number was “no good.”
The end result was $600 worth of food was wasted.
That’s a lot of money for a small business, especially one that’s only been open since April 8 and is still trying to make a go of it.
The next night, Saturday, Aug. 20, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a regular customer of Vij’s, and a friend of about 10 years, came by the restaurant to eat dinner, and Jay told Heroux the story.
It wasn’t long before the mayor, who has more than 13,000 followers on his Facebook account, had posted the tale of woe, urging locals to patronize the restaurant. And that they did.
Heroux said there were 177 comments left on his Facebook page and most of the people were “outraged” over what happened.
“But there were some people who actually blamed the victim,” Heroux said via email. “They blamed Jay for not taking prepayment.”
The mayor said those people were wrong.
“I think that’s ridiculous,” he said. “Anybody who knows Jay knows that he doesn’t think in those terms where he would ever have to worry about somebody doing this because he wouldn’t do that to somebody.”
But, thanks to Heroux’s post, area residents inundated the eatery with orders last week, so many that Vij said any hard feelings he had about losing $600 were washed away.
“A lot of good people came out to help us,” he said. “It was overwhelming. It was a great experience.”
Now a lot of people who weren’t familiar with his restaurant know he’s there, and the loss of $600 may turn into a gain of many more dollars down the line.
“I guess that’s a testament to the power of social media,” Heroux said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.