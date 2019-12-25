NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three candidates vying to be North Attleboro’s first town manager have made it to the final round, but former town administrator Mark Fisher isn’t one of them.
Fisher, who was also a longtime selectman, made it as far as the six semifinalists, but was not among the three finalists chosen by a search committee and forwarded to town council.
As chairman of the charter commission, Fisher was instrumental in getting the town to restructure its government so it featured a council and a strong manager.
Bernie Lynch of the search firm Community Paradigm Associates, which is helping the town pick a manager, presented the list of finalists to town council Monday night.
The finalists are:
- Michael Borg, a former artillery colonel in the U.S. Army, who has held several positions of increasing responsibility for the City of Providence since 2015.
The management positions included responsibility over capital improvements, director of public works, and director of emergency management.
His promotions within city government “reflect his importance to the mayor of Providence,” Lynch said of Borg.
Lynch also said Borg has excellent leaderships qualities and comes highly recommended.
Borg has a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State College in Colorado and masters’ degrees from American Military University in West Virginia and Naval War College in Newport.
- Adam Chapdelaine, town manager of Arlington, who has also worked for Fall River and in the state Legislature.
He has worked eight years as town manager, two as deputy manager, and several years in various positions in Fall River in addition to being a former deputy chief of staff for a state senator.
Chapdelaine has a bachelor’s degree from University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and a master’s from Suffolk University.
Lynch said Chapdelaine “is a leader in municipal government” as has held several top positions in professional associations.
- Christopher Clark, town administrator in Harwich, former administrator in Vernon, Conn., and former town manager in Southbridge.
Lynch said Clark’s time in Southbridge made him the only finalist with experience in the town council-town manager form of government that North Attleboro has adopted.
Borg works with a mayor and Chapdelaine works with a board of selectmen.
Lynch said Clark has 30 years of experience and was mentored for seven years by an excellent town administrator in Wellesley at the start of his career.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State University and a master’s from Suffolk University.
Council President Keith Lapointe said he was excited by the diversity of experience in the three finalists.
He said the council will hold interviews Jan. 6 and then break down into small groups on Jan. 7 to have more conversations with the candidates.
Later that night, the council will discuss the candidates then pick one person to be offered the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.