NORTH ATTLEBORO -- After months of work, officials are ready to put a revised version of the town bylaws before the public.
A public hearing on the revision is scheduled for April 12, the next regular meeting of the town council.
Councilor JoAnn Cathcart, who heads the bylaw revision committee, said “We were pleased with the document we were able to produce.”
Before the town adopted a charter as its basic law two years ago, the community was governed by its bylaws.
The revisions the committee made were largely to bring the bylaws’ language in line with the new form of government, eliminating references to bodies that no longer exist, including the finance committee, or jobs that have been replaced, such as town administrator.
Cathcart said the changes underwent numerous revisions and have been reviewed by the town’s legal counsel.
A draft of the revised bylaws -- which covers some 30 articles and includes notes on the proposed changes -- can be found at nattleboro.com under the town council measures database.
