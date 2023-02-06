NORTH ATTLEBORO — The popular Big Red Bus is closer to making a long-awaited return to town to transport seniors, veterans and other residents.
Council members last week gave final approval of the transfer of $115,000 from a main reserve fund, known as free cash, for the bus.
Board members at their previous meeting voted to support the expenditure but had to get approval of the finance committee, which also has voted unanimously to back the request.
At the finance committee and council meetings, a group of seniors turned out to support the bus.
“It is something we’ve had in town for quite some time,” said Councilor John Simmons, who chairs the finance committee. “There clearly is a need in town for this.”
The $115,000 will supplement $50,000 in state funds Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, secured for the bus, for a total tab of $165,000.
The new bus will be stationed at the Parks and Recreation Department for its programs but also transport veterans and seniors for activities, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
“It will expand who we can offer these programs to,” Simmons said.
There had been several Big Red Buses that ran for over 30 years, but the last one, an old school bus painted red with the letters Big Red, had fallen in disrepair and about five years ago was no longer usable.
The buses were heavily used for high school sports and student events but were overseen by parks and recreation.
The new one, which is one year old, is smaller, Borg said.
The bus will have designs to highlight features of the town.
Appointments made
In other business, council members confirmed Borg’s appointments of Kevin O’Donnell to the forest committee and Lisa Bladen Pollack to the elections commission.
O’Donnell had served several years on the school committee and was a Representative Town Meeting member.
“I wanted to get back in in some capacity,” O’Donnell said.
The forest committee helps oversee the dog park and trails.
Pollack is a frequent visitor to town hall and has served in various positions for elections.
“She’s like our number one volunteer for everything,” Borg said, highlighting the importance of the elections commission.