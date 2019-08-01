NORTH ATTLEBORO -- When Felicia Camara took over as the town’s new animal control officer, one thing she noticed was there was no shortage of young children eager to volunteer at the local shelter.
The problem was, they were too young to touch the animals. Children, particularly those 12 and younger, can get a bit rough with critters, Camara explained, and could trigger a bad reaction.
The solution? Let the kids read to the shelter residents.
That’s right. Read.
The practice, Camara explained, is a good way to get ferals accustomed to human voices, which will be a big help if and when the animals are adopted into their new homes. Plus, it encourages reading, as opposed to video game playing, as well as volunteering.
“When you start kids that young with volunteering, you notice as they grow up they’re more willing to volunteer,” Camara said. “They keep that core value of giving back to the community.”
Having youngsters read to shelter animals is just one of the ways Camara, 43, has continued the town’s commitment to caring for animals that are in need.
Originally a pastry chef from North Smithfield, Camara became North Attleboro’s new ACO on May 28.
She previously worked as a pound keeper and as Pawtucket’s ACO before coming to North Attleboro.
Her first call as the town’s ACO was to rescue a baby deer that had become stuck inside the fenced area of a water tower. Since then she has seen and tended to all sorts of animals at the Cedar Road shelter: cats, dogs, rabbits, turtles, and even snakes.
If Camara isn’t familiar with handling a particular creature brought to the shelter, she’ll find an “exotic handler” who is.
Her love of animals began at a young age, when she showed rabbits for 4-H, and growing up in North Smithfield had a variety of pets roaming around her house.
Camara sees her job as ACO as more than just “to enforce the town’s bylaws.” She also feels it’s her duty to educate people in town on animal welfare, and she adds that the response she’s received from townspeople so far has left her “awestruck.”
“The outpouring of love and support has been humbling,” Camara said, adding that it’s obvious the town cares about animals.
Donations come in daily and the town “opens its arms” for the shelter, which not only benefits the animals but also children who see the importance of loving animals and treating them humanely, she said.
Camara even has an Amazon wish list for the shelter that people can peruse if they want to donate but are unsure what to give. (The list is on Facebook. Look up “North Attleboro Animal Shelter” and scroll down.)
Adopting out animals isn’t easy, but the shelter has its “fair share” of success stories, Camara said, adding “it’s quite affordable.”
You can’t just walk off the street and adopt a shelter pet, but the adoption process is worthwhile if you’re looking for a new member of the family, she said.
Camara said she is in no rush to get animals out of the shelter because she wants to make sure they find the right “forever home.” She added that “every shelter has the same passion and drive because every animal deserves a loving home.”
