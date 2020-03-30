NORTH ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Elizabeth “Betty” Poirier, who announced last week that she will not be seeking an 11th term, is “irreplaceable” on Beacon Hill, state Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons said Monday.
“I chose that word because it’s true — Rep. Poirier has been a staunch supporter of Massachusetts businesses, has voted time and again to cut taxes, and has always stuck to her conservative principles — something that is not easy to do on Beacon Hill,” Lyons said. “Someone like Rep. Poirier will never be replaced, nor forgotten.”
Poirier, who won her seat in a 1999 special election after her husband Kevin Poirier resigned from the Legislature to take a private sector job, “has always been a strong and proud voice for the pro-life cause in the Legislature.”
He also cited her efforts with the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, serving on the board of directors for the Attleboro YMCA, contributing her time at St. Mary’s Parish in North Attleboro, and launching “Betty’s Angels” to help Lenore’s Pantry, the local food bank.
Lyons noted her legislative priorities included backing legislation to toughen restraining orders and tighten laws protecting the elderly from abuse.
“For two decades, Rep. Poirier represented her district with distinction, and has never allowed politics to interfere with her principles,” Lyons said. “The Massachusetts Republican Party salutes Rep. Poirier on a job well done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.