NORTH ATTLEBORO — A review of next year’s spending plans tops the agenda for Monday’s school committee meeting.
The meeting will be held in the Woodcock Administration Building, 6 Morse St., starting at 6 pm. It will be broadcast on North TV cable access.
The current $48.8 million schools budget was considered a “level services” spending plan when it was adopted last year. However, thanks to a transfer from another town account, it allowed local schools to offer free, all-day kindergarten for the first time.
Then-Superintendent Scott Holcomb told the school board last year that “We have the option to offer universal, free kindergarten” for at least the next two and possibly three school years by using federal grants.”
Previously, North parents had paid $3,000 in tuition for kindergarten. That was suspended during the pandemic when schools went to a hybrid classroom mode. It was felt that it was unfair to charge parents when students were not actually in classes for part of the week
Only 38 of 316 districts in Massachusetts charge tuition for kindergarten classes, ranging from $1,750 to $5,000, according to the advocacy group Early Education for All.
Monday’s discussion of the budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins in July, marks the first local budget cycle for new superintendent John Antonucci, who came on board this summer, following Holcomb’s retirement.
Also on the agenda for Monday night is a report from Antonucci on the high school’s athletic complex plans.
