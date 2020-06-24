NORTH ATTLEBORO — School committee members have somewhat nervously accepted their new operating budget, admitting they are on “pins and needles” to see what the state does on local aid.
The schools’ $41.1 million share of the $93.5 million operating budget, approved by the town council earlier this month, is nearly $1.25 million short of the department’s initial request, Chairman James McKenna told Monday night’s virtual meeting of the committee.
The schools may recoup some of that sum in the form of free cash — money not expended in the current year — when that figure is certified. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The new budget, based on a projected 10 percent reduction in local aid from the state, means that the schools will not be able to fill four new positions as planned, Superintendent Scott Holcomb said.
However, unlike many area school districts, North Attleboro is not anticipating staff layoffs, he said.
“We will lose some by natural attrition,” the superintendent said, “but there will not be any reduction in force.”
Statewide, thousands of teachers have received layoff notices as school departments grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and state shutdown on government revenues.
Holcomb added that the town’s $3,000 fee for kindergarten would not increase next year.
While approval of the new spending plan was unanimous, some members expressed unease at the uncertain fiscal picture.
Committee member Ethan Hamilton warned, “We might be shooting ourselves in the foot.”
He noted the town could wind up having to spend thousands of dollars on personal protective equipment for students and teachers. “I’m hesitant to approve a budget before the state approves a budget,” he said.
Local schools do not yet know what the rules will be for reopening schools in the fall, Holcomb said.
McKenna added, “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next month. We may have to pivot in August.”
When it comes to what the state may do on aid, “We are on pins and needles,” he said.
