NORTH ATTLEBORO — A school board candidate is at odds with school officials over a racist incident involving his son, a sixth-grade student at North Attleboro Middle School.
About 47 minutes into a March 23 interview with North TV’s Peter Gay, Charles Dobre-Badobre, who is Black, revealed that his son was called the “n-word” by another student.
And in a follow up interview with The Sun Chronicle, Dobre-Badobre alleged the other boy said someone known to him was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
The incident happened in late November or early December, Dobre-Badobre said.
His son, whose name he did not want used, got into a physical fight with the other boy.
Dobre-Badobre said his son was punished with a three-day suspension for fighting, but the other boy was not punished.
His son was initially issued a 10-day suspension, which was later reduced.
Dobre-Badobre said he wants to know what the school is doing to prevent something like this from happening again and he accused officials of covering up the incident.
“The school is taking this lightly,” he said. “They want to hush-hush the whole thing. I want to shed light on this.”
One school board member, who said she was speaking as a private individual and not for the school committee, said Dobre-Badobre’s allegation that the other child went unpunished is not true.
Tasha Buzzell made her comment in a post from her personal Facebook profile Saturday. The post said “Please Read and Share” at the top. It was then shared by another user to the Everything North Attleboro Facebook group.
“Mr. Dobre’s suggestion that “Nothing” was done is factually inaccurate,” she wrote. “The student who called his son a racist term was heavily disciplined with significant punishment.”
She said her source was Superintendent John Antonucci.
Buzzell claimed Dobre-Badobre “is boldly misrepresenting the school’s thorough response to this situation.”
Another official speaking off the record confirmed Buzzell’s comments.
Meanwhile, two school officials, including Antonucci, speaking on the record on behalf of the school department declined to spell out exactly what happened.
Nor did they reveal the punishment meted out to each of the boys.
Antonucci issued the following statement by email.
“At the North Attleborough Public Schools we take any and all allegations of racism and use of racist language extremely seriously,” he said. “Once we became aware of this matter that took place late last year, the district immediately launched an investigation and notified the families of those involved.
“The matter was investigated thoroughly and is now considered resolved … all students in this matter found to have violated the student code of conduct were subject to discipline in accordance with our student handbook.”
Antonucci declined to say if there have been, or would be, sessions conducted for students on why such language cannot be tolerated and whether there have been other incidents of racism in the district.
School board Chairman Ethan Hamilton echoed Antonucci.
“The North Attleboro public schools (have) a zero tolerance policy towards racism or language that promotes hate,” Hamilton said in an email. “We also have a zero tolerance policy for physical violence.
“The district took the allegations very seriously and investigated the incident with (due) diligence. Although we can’t comment on the exact incident, the students involved did not meet the standards and expectations we have for all students in the district.”