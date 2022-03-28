NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three candidates for school committee aired their views Monday night on topics ranging from grade inflation to proposed high school renovations to the teaching of “divisive” issues in the classroom.
The debate, shown live on North TV, featured incumbents Ethan Hamilton and John Costello and political newcomer Charles Dobre-Bardobre. A fourth candidate, former school committee member and selectman David Chee, was unable to attend.
The four are running for the two three-year terms up this year in the April 5 town election. It is the only contest on the ballot.
Hamilton, the current board chairman, and Costello both cited the progress the school district has made during their terms.
Hamilton, who said this would be his last term if he’s re-elected, said that six years ago “we were talking about what we were going to cut.” Today the district has full-day free kindergarten and attracted “great candidates” in its recent superintendent search, he said, adding, “We have changed this district in six years and we want to continue to make it better.”
“We want to be able to draw on that experience” to meet challenges in the future, Costello said. “The policies we enact are some of the most important any town can make.”
Dobre-Bardobre said he wanted to be “a new voice” in town government. “I want to bring leadership that’s transparent. I’m new in town but I bring action,” he said.
With a town meeting article in Mansfield calling for a ban on teaching “divisive issues” on race and sexual identity, all three candidates said that students need to be supported.
“The world today is much more accepting,” Hamilton said.
Costello noted that the town’s social studies curriculum is available online but that “no one should be shunned for their identity.” Dobre-Bardobre said it was important “to respect everyone the way there are,” and added, “These are tomorrow’s leaders we are building. Let’s put the truth out there.”
With the town in discussions with the state about aid for school construction, Dobre-Bardobre said the district should look at renovation rather than a new high school.
“If we can renovate what we have, why not?” he asked.
Both Hamilton and Costello said it was too early in the process to talk about a final design, although Hamilton said renovation was the most likely option.
All three said they didn’t believe the large number of students making the honor roll at North Attleboro High School meant that making the honors list was too easy.
“We have a very rigid curriculum in Massachusetts,” Hamilton said.