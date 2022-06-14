NORTH ATTLEBORO — Higher prices for school meals and an increase in user fees for high school hockey players are on the agenda for Wednesday night’s school committee meeting.
Heather Baril, director of student nutrition, is scheduled to make a presentation to the board on the food service program and an increase in prices.
Also on the agenda for the meeting, which starts 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Administration building, is a presentation from Superintendent John Antonucci on the hockey program at the high school and a hike in user fees.
Votes are scheduled on both those issues Wednesday night.
Antonucci is also scheduled to update the committee on the high school athletic complex renovations. Earlier this month, Town Manager Michael Borg told town councilors that bids for work on the high school bleachers had come in above the town’s expectations, a fact he attributed to supply chain issues and inflation.
School committee members will also hear an update on the 2023 operating budget and will be asked to approve a final sum of $45 million to bring it in line with the town’s approved budget of $102.1 million.
The board is also scheduled to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
Bargaining units for paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers and the department’s office staff are scheduled to hold a rally outside the Woodcock building prior to Wednesday’s meeting. Set for 4:30 p.m. the rally will seek to build support for settling contracts with the union chapters. Negotiations on new contracts have been underway since last June and union officials have said the delay is leaving school staff “feeling burnt out, frustrated, and demoralized.”
School committee Chairman Ethan Hamilton, in an email to The Sun Chronicle earlier this week, said the board is “optimistic we can settle these contracts in the near future.”