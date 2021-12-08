NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee got its first look at the months-long budget process Monday night.
Superintendent John Antonucci walked the committee through how the spending plan for next year will be developed, and, whatever their opinions on the numbers, members said they appreciated the efforts to be clear and transparent.
Making a year-to-year comparison for budget purposes will be difficult, Antonucci noted, because “schools haven’t run normally for three fiscal years.”
The district will use the current $43 million operating budget as a base, the superintendent said, but even a “level services budget,” designed to deliver the same services as this year, will require an increase in funding in the area of 3% to 5%. That’s due to salary increases, inflation and other factors, he said.
Special education alone accounts for 28 percent of the school budget, Antonucci said, and is a “volatile” element since it depends entirely on the number of students who need services.
The superintendent said there will be a “significant increase” in the facilities maintenance budget as the schools try to keep up with work on aging facilities, as well as in the technology budget. “That’s a significant part of our core business now,” he said.
Among the changes, Antonucci said, will be the inclusion of $150,000 to fully fund all-day kindergarten rather than relying on grants, as was done this year.
But the school department is also anticipating savings of up to $100,000 in out-of-district tuition — money paid to other school districts — next year.
The new operating budget will not include transportation or food service, which are separate accounts, or the capital budget, such as large building projects.
Justin Pare, the town council president who also serves as a non-voting member of the school board, warned that Proposition 2 1/2 would impose limits on how much the schools could increase spending. But he praised Antonucci’s presentation for its detail and transparency.
“It’s fantastic,” he said.
