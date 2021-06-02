NORTH ATTLEBORO — The chairman of the school committee has praised the work of the team that picked a trio of finalists for the top education job in town.
The three candidates will be interviewed Thursday night, Ethan Hamilton said.
“We are fortunate that we were able to draw a strong pool of candidates and that we have three experienced district leaders eager to come to North Attleboro,” he said.
The candidates — who have already been interviewed by the 14-member search committee — will meet members of the school board in person at the Woodcock school administration building starting at 6 p.m.
They include Duxbury Superintendent John Antonucci, Bellingham Superintendent Peter Marano and Uxbridge Superintendent Frank Tiano.
The meeting will be shown live on North TV local access cable. While the school committee will be meeting in person, the public is not being allowed to attend the session due to pandemic restrictions on large gatherings. Instructions on how the public can participate online can be found on the town website, nattleboro.com.
The committee is scheduled to vote on a new superintendent of schools following the interviews.
Hamilton, in a statement, noted that Thursday night’s interviews are the result of the the work of the search committee, chaired by school committee member Kathryn Hobbs.
She led the review of 29 applications and presided over a 15-question interview with six candidates before narrowing down the field to three finalists.
Hamilton said that, before the search committee began its interviews, more than 400 people completed a survey or participated in local focus groups where they were asked to identify their priorities and describe their vision for the next district leader.
The person selected Thursday night will succeed Scott Holcomb, who joined the district faculty 11 years ago as high school principal and spent the last five as the superintendent. Holcomb announced in March that he would retire in August.
Antonucci, who has faced dual controversies this year in Duxbury, will be interviewed firs. In March, he launched an investigation after allegations surfaced that high school football team members used anti-Semitic terms in calling plays. The football coach was later dismissed.
In April, a student’s parents filed suit against the school district and a teacher and coach who, they alleged, had molested their son. The alleged assaults took place years before Antonucci became superintendent. The accused faculty member, who has denied the claims in the civil suit, was fired in April of this year. An independent investigation did not find direct evidence of sexual abuse, but did conclude that the teacher violated district policy,
Antonucci has discussed forming an athletic committee made up of students and parents to advise the schools about ongoing issues.
Hobbs, head of the search committee, declined earlier this week to say if the Duxbury controversies played any part in the committee’s deliberations, noting they were held in executive session.
A salary for the new superintendent was not disclosed. That will be the subject of contract negotiations, Hobbs said.
