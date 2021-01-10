NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee will take up budget issues when it meets for a virtual session Monday.
Also on the agenda, opening of the annual evaluation process for Superintendent of Schools Scott Holcomb.
Holcomb has led the schools through a difficult year, facing not only a pandemic but budget constraints caused by uncertainty over state aid.
Holcomb, who succeeded to the top schools job in 2017, has consistently received top marks in his yearly evaluations.
Also on the committee's agenda are discussions of the current year's and next year's education budget. The schools are seeking an increase of 8.4 percent next year to nearly $44.6 million, intended to make up for lost ground this year, school officials say.
Information on how to participate in the online meeting is available on the school department website.
