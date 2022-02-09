NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will hold a virtual public hearing on next year’s education budget on Monday.
After the 6 p.m. hearing, the board will vote on what Superintendent John Antonucci is calling a “level services ‘plus’” operating budget of nearly $45.5 million, a 5.5% increase over the current spending plan.
The new budget reflects increases in the maintenance budget for the town’s school buildings of $200,000 and in the technology budget of $100,000.
“Technology is a core part of our education plan,” Antonucci told the school committee at its meeting Monday night.
Antonucci said the new budget will also include, along with other positions, adding two full-time kindergarten teachers and two paraprofessionals for the all-day kindergarten program that began last year.
Those positions had been paid for using money from the federal government’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. “We only have two more years of that,” the superintendent said, and the district has to “wean itself off” relying on that money.
“We need to find a way to pay for those,” Antonucci said. “We need to begin the dialogue to make sure our needs are clearly articulated.”
Justin Paré, president of the town council who sits on the school committee as a non-voting member, urged the members to seek ways to prioritize the spending requests “on what is truly level service and what do you want. Maybe we can come to some compromises.”
School committee Chairman Ethan Hamilton called the process one of give and take. “This is our suggesting and the town will come back with theirs.”
Monday’s public hearing and vote are not the final word on the spending plan. They are part of a lengthy budget review process that will lead up to a vote by the town council on the entire municipal budget prior to the start of the fiscal year in July.
Information on how to participate in the virtual hearing can be found on the town’s website, https://www.nattleboro.com/school-department/events/135036.