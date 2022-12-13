NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee is scheduled to approve a new contract with the local teachers’ union at its meeting Wednesday night.
The pact with the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers will be the final contract approval for the district’s bargaining units.
The district’s contract with its teachers expired at the end of August. Negotiations have continued since then.
Terms of the contract will be disclosed following Wednesday’s vote on the new agreement. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Administration Building.
Also on the agenda is a presentation and discussion of the school department’s operating budget for the coming fiscal year. The department’s current budget is $50.1 million.
School committee members are also due to hear updates from Superintendent John Antonucci on the high school athletic complex and personnel matters.
The meeting will be aired on North TV and rebroadcast throughout the week. Subscribers can also get it on demand.
The school committee in October approved contracts with cafeteria workers, teachers’ aides and department office workers. All three contracts are retroactive to 2021 and run to 2024.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.