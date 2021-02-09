NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will have a rare second meeting this month.
But it will be a very short one.
The committee normally meets to conduct board business early each month. In recent months, of course, the meetings have been conducted virtually and rebroadcast on North TV cable television.
This month, however, the board is conducting its annual evaluation of Superintendent Scott Holcomb.
At the committee’s regular meeting last week — which was not broadcast live due to a snowstorm — Chairman James McKenna pointed out that members would have to hold a meeting to exchange their evaluations of Holcomb for review.
The evaluations will be exchanged via email at a special meeting Feb. 25 that will meet the requirements of the state’s Open Meetings Law. That, the chairman said, will be the only item on the agenda. The committee will discuss the evaluation “at a more organized meeting” March 1, its regular meeting date.
Holcomb presented his evidence for his evaluation to board members last week. He said the past year “has been the most difficult year ever in my 25 years” in education due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But, he said, the district was able to open schools and kept people safe. He praised members of his staff and faculty as well as the school committee.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
Some members of the school committee offered a likely preview of what their evaluations of Holcomb may be. Board member John Costello told Holcomb, “You and everyone had an impossible task,” adding, “We are doing quite well, I think.”
Holcomb has received top marks from the board every year since he became the town’s top school official in 2017 with a five-year contract.
