NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The repair of the roof at Community School, which has seen its share of delays, will be a topic at Monday's school committee meeting.
The Municipal Building Committee, meeting last Wednesday, granted the contractor, Nadeau Corp. of Attleboro, an extension to Nov. 15 to complete the work after the company cited delays in delivery of some materials for the work.
Construction on the $1.3 million project is already underway.
The committee will receive an update on the project at its regular monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the police department's emergency operations center on East Washington Street, rather than the school department's Woodcock Administration Building.
Also on Monday's agenda will be a discussion of goals for new Superintendent John Antonucci as he begins his tenure with the school district with the 2021-2022 school year.
