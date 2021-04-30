NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee will return to in-person meetings Monday, but the session, set for 6 p.m. at the middle school, will still be closed to the public as the board faces a busy agenda.
The committee has been holding its regular monthly meetings online for several months, as have most public bodies in town. The town council only recently returned to hybrid meetings at town hall, with some members participating remotely.
While members will be meeting in person Monday night, the committee citing the state’s rules for large gatherings, won’t admit the public. Instructions on how to participate online are on the board’s agenda at www.naschools.net. The meeting will be broadcast on North TV.
Among the items up for discussion will be damage to Ray Beaupre Field at the high school.
The turf field was installed in 2018 at a cost of $1.2 million and was the subject of sometimes heated debate over the years. It was reportedly damaged by some sort of weightlifting activity. The school district and the town were evaluating what the cost of repairs might be.
Also on the agenda is the future of all-day kindergarten for the public schools. During the pandemic when children were either at home or in hybrid classrooms, the school administration waived the $3,000 annual fee.
Several school board members said during budget discussions for the coming academic year they wanted to eliminate that fee altogether. North Attleboro is in the minority among school districts in the state in not offering publicly-funded full-day kindergarten.
In addition, there will be discussion of the search for a new superintendent of schools. Scott Holcomb, who has led the district since 2017, has announced he will be stepping down in August to take a job in the private sector.
The school committee is planning an online survey and virtual focus groups to aid in the selection of a new superintendent and will have more details to discuss at the meeting.
