NORTH ATTLEBORO — The education budget for next year is almost the last item on the school board’s agenda for its next meeting. But it’s only the beginning of a lengthy process.
The school committee will hold its first solo meeting of the year Thursday at the Woodcock Administration Building, beginning at 6 p.m.
The committee has already held a joint meeting with the town council on Monday at the middle school to hear Town Manager Michael Borg give an forecast of town’s finances for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.
At last month’s school board meeting, Superintendent John Antonucci presented members with an overview of the budget process for the district for the coming year.
The budget — which includes lengthy reviews and a public hearing — is usually completed in the spring, before the new fiscal year begins in July.
Thursday’s meeting agenda includes the FY ‘23 budget as an item for discussion.
Also on the agenda is a request by Principal Peter Haviland to reinstate a community service requirement for graduation, starting with this year’s senior class.
The requirement had been suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.