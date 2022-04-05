NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will vote Wednesday night on whether to accept students from outside the district again.
The committee, which delayed its regular monthly meeting until after Tuesday’s annual town election, will meet at the Woodcock Administration Building. The business meeting will follow a reorganization session at 6 p.m. when the committee is set to choose new officers. The meeting will be broadcast on North TV, the town’s cable access channel.
According to the committee’s agenda, the board’s curriculum policy subcommittee is recommending the district renew participation in the school choice program.
Last year, the board voted to extend the program which allows students from outside the district to attend the town’s schools for a fee. During the prior year, two outside students were admitted to the high school freshman class. The schools had determined they could admit as many as 10 ninth-graders and last year the board decided to keep that number of positions and add eight spots in the sophomore class.
Also on the agenda is a vote to accept a donation of $32,000 from the Martin School Association to cover the cost of installing an outdoor learning space at the elementary school. The committee will also discuss plans by the Amvet School Playground Committee, which is organizing a fundraising effort to build a playground there.