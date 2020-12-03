NORTH ATTLEBORO — Budgets will be the main topics when the school committee holds its virtual meeting Monday.
The meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m., will also include updates on MCAS and AP exams.
State education officials have said the tests are still on track to be administered next year, but that options like limiting the amount of time students take the tests or at-home testing are under consideration.
Passing the MCAS is a requirement for high school graduation, but the state waived the high-stakes testing this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on the agenda are results of a survey of parents of children in kindergarten through second grade.
Up for discussion will be an update on this year’s education budget. David Flynn, the district business manager, told the committee last month that the schools could face a shortfall this year, partly due to the lack of revenue from fees such as transportation and kindergarten tuition, both of which have been waived during the pandemic.
Also on the agenda is an early look at the fiscal year 2022 budget, with the anticipation that it will be “zero-based,” meaning that individual spending items will have to be justified anew.
A closed-door executive session to discuss labor negotiations is scheduled for the end of Monday’s meeting.
Instructions for logging into the meeting remotely are available at the school department website, naschools.net. A video of the meeting will be available on the town’s public access cable channel, NorthTV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.