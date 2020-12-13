NORTH ATTLEBORO — The way the town council is handling the distribution of local aid in the newest state budget is “a shell game” that shortchanges education, the head of the school committee complains.
That prompted a response from the president of the town council at the most recent school board meeting that it “could not be more school-friendly.”
Chairman James McKenna told last week’s virtual meeting of the school committee that he sees a pattern developing that is eroding an effort to build cooperation and trust.
McKenna was objecting to the fact that additional aid for schools in the recently passed state budget won’t be automatically channeled to the local education budget, even though schools are short on funding after cutting back their budget due to the pandemic.
Department business manager David Flynn told committee members last month that the schools started the academic year with a sum $850,000 under what officials had proposed as a level services budget. Between expenses and the lack of fees, he said, the deficit could wind up being between $1 million and $1.75 million as “the worst case scenario.”
Last week, he said, the numbers had not changed. He said the schools were investigating every other source of funding and “we hope to get the projected dollar amount down,” since the schools cannot legally run a deficit at the end of the fiscal year. Schools, instead, “will try to fine tune that number and only ask for what we need.”
That brought questions from some board members. Ethan Hamilton asked if the recently passed $46 billion state budget (only signed by Gov. Charlie Baker later in the week) that provided more state aid to local governments — an additional $2.4 million in so-called Chapter 70 funding for North Attleboro — wouldn’t include a boost for local schools.
Town Manager Michael Borg noted that the schools “will get every dollar from Chapter 70 money the schools are entitled to.” But he cautioned that “would not change the amount approved by the town council” in the budget OK’d earlier this year which included $41 million for schools in the overall $93.5 million spending plan.
“In plain English,” Superintendent Scott Holcomb said, “the dollar amount does not change.”
That prompted an exchange between McKenna and council President Keith Lapointe, who was participating in the meeting remotely.
“If that money is not allocated this year, this is a shell game,” McKenna said. “I would expect those monies to be allocated to the school department.” McKenna said aid money had been channeled away from the schools before. “There’s a pattern taking place. We are trying to develop a history of cooperation here and it’s eroding away.”
Lapointe said the budget process was not unfair and the council “could not be more school-friendly.” He said that in some future year, should the state cut aid, it would not mean the schools budget would take a hit. He noted that the town has committed to help cut the school deficit if that becomes necessary. “We are building a budget to maximize service to the children of the town,” he said.
The fiscal news wasn’t all bad for the schools during the meeting. The committee voted to approve a $4.4 million top 10 list of big ticket items for the schools, including work on ventilation and air conditioning systems, with the largest single item $1 million for work on the high school running track.
The list will now go to the town’s capital improvement committee for review.
