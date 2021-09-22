NORTH ATTLEBORO — While he’s only been on the job for a little over six weeks, the new superintendent of schools has set some short- and long-term goals, including diversity and equity.
School committee members last week approved the set of goals John Antonucci has set for himself. Under state guidelines, superintendents are expected to lay out what they expect to achieve in the school year in several major areas as a part of an annual evaluation process.
As part of the district’s student learning goal, Antonucci told the board, “Every student should feel like they belong.” Until the that’s fully met, he said, “that needs to be a focus.”
To that end, he said, the schools could contract with an outside consultant to conduct an equity audit. “We need another set of eyes,” Antonucci said.
Board member James McKenna urged Antonucci to make that goal a priority, saying he hopes to see “a hiring program by this summer.”
Other goals include improving communication with parents. That entails improvements to the district’s website, which, Antonucci admitted, “needs some attention.”
In addition, the superintendent plans to revamp the school budget process to make it more transparent and review school committee policies, something he said has not been done in a decade.
Not all these are goals that can be achieved in a single year, Antonucci admitted, but “we have to get it started at least.”
He said he did not want the goals to become “contentious and political.”
“This work does not have to be radical,” Antonucci said, adding the process would be “thoughtful and methodical,” reflecting the community’s “desires and needs.”
