NORTH ATTLEBORO — Next year’s education budget will be one of the topics of discussion when the school committee holds its regular meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent John Antonucci has told the committee in past meetings that the district will use this year’s $43 million operating budget as a base, but even a “level services budget” for the coming school year, designed to deliver the same services as this year, will require an increase in funding in the area of 3% to 5% due to salary increases, inflation and other factors, he said.
The district’s capital improvements budget will also be up for discussion on Monday.
Also on the agenda for the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Woodcock administration building, will be updates from the superintendent on revised COVID-19 protocols for the district and the high school athletic complex improvement project.
Antonucci will also brief the committee on the status of the district’s efforts to win funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for repairs or replacement of school facilities.
With the support of the town council, the school district last year submitted a “statement of interest” as a first step in having the authority give a favorable look at providing state money for work at Community and Amvet elementary schools, as well as the high school.
Monday night’s meeting will be available on North TV, the local cable channel.