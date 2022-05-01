NORTH ATTLEBORO — He’s been on the job just under a year but the school committee will be discussing its evaluation of the superintendent when it meets Monday.
John Antonucci was hired in June to succeed Scott Holcomb, who announced last March that he would be stepping down in August from the post he had held since 2017.
Antonucci had been a superintendent of schools for 16 years, first in Westwood and, starting 2017, in Duxbury before coming to North Attleboro
He’s a graduate of Tufts University and holds an MBA from Boston University and his Ed.D. from Northeastern.
He was hired for a three-year contract at $224,000 a year, to be reviewed annually.
Since starting at the local schools, Antonucci has won praise from school board members for the detail and clarity of his budget presentations leading up to this year’s $50.1 million spending plan, which is pending before the town council.
The school committee will also vote on a harassment policy and the acceptance of a donation from the Amvet School playground committee.
The committee will also get an update on the high school athletic complex and review dates for end-of-school activities.
The meeting will open at 6 p.m. at the Woodcock Administration building. Instructions on how to participate virtually are on the town website, nattleboro.com/school-department.