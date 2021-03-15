NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee will hold an unusual third meeting this month, marking unusual times.
The virtual meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, will feature reports on the reopening of the town’s public schools, as Superintendent Scott Holcomb is planning to bring all 4,000 students back to in-person learning by the end of the month.
All classes have been meeting in a hybrid format since September, with half the students in class and half learning remotely at any one time.
Kindergarten students returned to their classrooms four days a week starting March 8.
At Tuesday’s meeting, high school Principal Peter Haviland and middle school Principal Brianne Kelleher will report on the return to classes of their students, scheduled for Monday.
Falls School Principal Lee Anne Todd will update the committee on the elementary schools’ preparations for the return of students in grades 1-5, set for March 22.
Holcomb has said he plans to bring all students back by the end of the month, a month earlier than the state is mandating bringing back students in grades K-5 five days a week. Currently, Wednesdays in North Attleboro schools are still online learning days to allow teachers to plan for those students whose families are keeping them fully remote. But Holcomb has said he plans to bring students back five days a week eventually.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda will be a discussion of a return to in-person meetings for the school committee. The town council began meeting live and in-person at town hall last week, although some councilors still participated online and the public was not allowed to attend the session.
Nearly all town committees have been meeting virtually since the fall.
Information on how to participate in Tuesday’s virtual meeting can be found on the school committee page at www.naschools.net.
