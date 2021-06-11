NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The school committee will meet in person Monday night and members of the public will be allowed to attend for the first time in over a year.
As with most town boards and committees, the school board had been meeting remotely for much of the last year under state-imposed pandemic rules.
In May, the committee met in person for the first time for a regular monthly meeting in town hall, but the public was only allowed to participate online. Earlier this month, interviews for a new school superintendent were also held in person, although without the public.
Monday’s regular monthly meeting will be held in the Rice Conference Room of the Woodcock Administration Building, Chairman Ethan Hamilton said. The space does not allow for remote participation, however, he noted. The meeting will be broadcast by North TV cable access.
On the agenda for the meeting, which convenes at 6 p.m., is a tribute to outgoing Superintendent Scott Holcomb, who is retiring in August.
The committee is also scheduled to vote on the contract for his replacement, John Antonucci, currently superintendent of schools in Duxbury. A vote to renew the contract of Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon is also on the agenda.
The committee will discuss the results of an internal audit of its finances, dealing with federal pandemic grant funds and with guidance on the use of face masks for the remainder of the school year and next year.
