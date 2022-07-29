NORTH ATTLEBORO — An update on the ongoing plans for the high school athletic complex will top the agenda for the school committee’s meeting Monday.
It’s a project that has steadily risen in price since a 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Raymond Beaupre Field unsafe. They were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been moved to Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.
Costs for the replacement of the stands and the running track have risen since. Superintendent John Antonucci told school board members last month that complying with state and federal rules on restrooms and handicapped access and accounting for inflation will mean the long-anticipated project will have a price tag of nearly $6 million, rather than the original $1.8 million estimate.
Antonucci is scheduled to brief school board members on progress of the project at the meeting, which begins at the Woodcock Administration Building at 6 p.m.
The superintendent is also scheduled to update members on the 270-day eligibility period for the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s program towards getting state aid for a future high school building project. North Attleboro and 16 other school districts were invited to participate. North Attleboro’s eligibility period began July 1.
The invitation is a first step in applying for aid from the state agency, usually a process that takes several years.
The authority works with communities to support what it deems to be “educationally-appropriate” and “cost-effective public school facilities.” During the eligibility period, the authority will work with the local district to determine its financial and community readiness to enter the MSBA Capital Pipeline.
