NAHS Bleachers Demolition
Buy Now

The bleachers at the Raymond Beaupre Field at North Attleboro High School were demolished in January 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL/ SUN CHRONICLE file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — An update on the ongoing plans for the high school athletic complex will top the agenda for the school committee’s meeting Monday.

It’s a project that has steadily risen in price since a 2019 inspection found the 1970s-vintage bleachers at Raymond Beaupre Field unsafe. They were demolished at the start of 2020. Since then, major events, including high school graduations, have been moved to Community Field behind Community School and the town hall.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews