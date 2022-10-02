Woodcock Administration Building
Woodcock Administration Building in North Attleboro. (File photo.)

 MARK STOCKWELL / The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- School committee members are scheduled to vote on contracts with three of the district’s labor union bargaining units when they convene for their regular meeting Monday night.

According to the committee’s agenda, approvals are scheduled for pacts with cafeteria workers, teachers’ aides and department office workers.

