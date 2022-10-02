NORTH ATTLEBORO -- School committee members are scheduled to vote on contracts with three of the district’s labor union bargaining units when they convene for their regular meeting Monday night.
According to the committee’s agenda, approvals are scheduled for pacts with cafeteria workers, teachers’ aides and department office workers.
All three contracts will be retroactive to 2021 and run to 2024.
Before the 6 p.m. full meeting, the board’s subcommittee negotiating with the teachers union, the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers, is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. in a closed-door session.
While the contracts for the three bargaining units officially ran through the end of the school year in 2020, the provisions were extended for a year and then continued while talks were underway. The school board and the bargaining units have been in contract talks since last year.
The district's contract with the teachers' bargaining unit expired in August.
In June, the unions representing paraprofessionals, also known as teachers’ aides, food service workers and office staff held a rally outside school department headquarters at the Woodcock Administration Building before the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Also on Monday’s agenda is the acceptance of the goals for Superintendent John Antonucci,
School committee members will also review rental fees for school facilities, hear plans for next year’s curriculum, get updates from the superintendent on the high school athletic complex and the progress of the district’s application for school building assistance funding.
The meeting is scheduled for the Woodcock Administration Building and will be seen on North TV. The cable access channel will rebroadcast the meeting throughout the week as well as making it available to subscribers on demand.
