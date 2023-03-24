NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A group of local school employees were honored at Thursday's school committee meeting with inaugural recognition awards.
The Spotlight Employee of the Month awards, singling out employees who consistently go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of students and schools, were presented to five employees.
The honorees are Sarah Bateson, an adjustment counselor at the middle school; James Germaine, a custodian at Martin School; Anne McGrail, a Spanish teacher, class advisor and coach at the high school; Ashley Wilk, an instructional assistant at Community School; and Laura Croteau, a fourth grade teacher at Amvet School.
"They represent truly what makes this place special," Superintendent John Antonucci said.
The awards had been suggested by school committee member Tasha Buzzell in October.
"We're really thrilled to do this," Antonucci said. "I think it's a great idea."
Each award recipient received a certificate and gift bag.
Plans are to recognize an employee every month.
Nominations will be accepted from staff, students, parents, and community members.
Nominees should show one or more of the following: exemplary achievement and effort, enhance the school community; a positive, welcoming attitude and strong work ethic; innovation, leadership and passion for the job; an action that stands out as exceptional; acts of exceptional kindness; and or excel as a team player.
Longtime North Attleboro Middle School teacher Matthew Lacasse was also recognized for receiving two awards from the Daughters of the American Revolution recognizing his commitment to teaching history.
Lacasse, an eighth-grade civics teacher, was honored by the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter and the Massachusetts Society Daughters of the American Revolution (MDAR) with the Teacher of the Year and Massachusetts Outstanding Teacher of American History awards.