A runner uses the new track surface at North Attleboro High School’s Beaupre Field as he goes past the facility’s new bleachers in December.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- School board members are supporting the $105.8 million town budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, despite it being about $180,000 less than they requested.

Town schools account for $46.8 million, a $1.8 million, or 4%, jump over this year's spending, with several employee positions being eliminated, partly because of expiring federal pandemic funding.