NORTH ATTLEBORO -- School board members are supporting the $105.8 million town budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, despite it being about $180,000 less than they requested.
Town schools account for $46.8 million, a $1.8 million, or 4%, jump over this year's spending, with several employee positions being eliminated, partly because of expiring federal pandemic funding.
Town council members Monday night approved the budget recommended by Town Manager Michael Borg, and school committee members followed suit with the school budget Tuesday night.
"I think 4 percent is very generous," school board member Ethan Hamilton said.
Superintendent John Antonucci called it "fair," adding, "I wish it were higher. I think we can live with it."
The $180,000 will be made up by reducing parts of the budget such as equipment and supplies and potential savings from hiring lower-paid employees to replace retirees, Antonucci noted.
Hamilton, pointing out there was a $300,000 shortfall between the what the school committee requested and town budgets this year, questioned what would happen if the state comes down with more education aid. He was the sole dissenter on the board in the 4-1 vote.
"We feel the additional money should come back to us," Antonucci said.
Superintendent evaluation
Antonucci has received a positive evaluation from the school committee.
Committee members voted to accept the evaluation, which was partly based on a self-evaluation by Antonucci.
Antonucci, who took over as superintendent in July 2021, met all his goals and was proficient in all four standards outlined by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education: instructional leadership, management/operations, community engagement, and professional culture.
"You met what we asked you to do," Hamilton said.
School board member Sarah Stone highlighted the superintendent's visibility in the schools and community, noting Antonucci spends a lot of time at events and activities. She also praised his collaboration.
School committee members in March voted 6-0 to extend Antonucci's contract for another five years. The pact begins July 1 and goes to June 30, 2028.
Since arriving in North Attleboro, Antonucci has brought several changes and improvements to the school district in the face of the pandemic and money constraints.
Key efforts have been studying the condition of aging school facilities and plans for a possible new high school.
High school project
School officials began advertising Wednesday for an owners project manager for the high school project, which is in a $2 million study phase to determine whether the school should be renovated/expanded, replaced or kept as is.
The OPM will be the school district's representative through the lengthy process involving the state, which would cover about 50% of the project cost.
The manager will be the "partner that will walk us step by step through the rest of the process," Antonucci said.
A subcommittee of the school building committee will review and interview OPM applicants after the July 2 application deadline.
High school athletic complex
The new athletic complex at the high school is nearing the finish line.
The turf field and bleachers are being regularly used, including for last weekend's graduation.
The last major part of the project, a third phase, is the concession stand/restrooms, which had to be rebid. That work is expected to begin in July and last into the fall but shouldn't interfere with use of the field, Antonucci said. Portable bathrooms are being used.
Employees of the month
The latest group of school "Spotlight" employees of the month recognized by the school department are: High school English teacher Molly Kelleher, high school math teacher Kate Scorpio, Amvet/Falls schools bus driver Melanie Marceau, Martin School library media specialist Brenda Doucette, and Community School second grade teacher Jessica Jackson.