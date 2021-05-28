amvet boulevard school building

Amvet Boulevard School

 By MARK STOCKWELL

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Students at the Amvet Boulevard Elementary School were back in class Friday, a day after an electrical malfunction forced officials to close the school.

Fire Chief Chris Coleman said his department responded to an alarm at the school about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

A subsequent investigation determined an electrical power switch malfunctioned and cut power to the school, Coleman said.

Students were sent to the Roosevelt Avenue School where school officials coordinated efforts to send them home.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

