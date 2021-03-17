NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local schools will start the new academic year in September with a new superintendent.
Scott Holcomb, who has led local schools since 2017, told Tuesday night’s virtual meeting of the school committee that he would be stepping aside in late August to take a job in the private sector.
“After 25 years in education, I am retiring from education on my birthday, August 26, 2021.” he told the special meeting.
The school committee will begin a search for his replacement next month.
Holcomb, 47, was previously assistant superintendent in North Attleboro, taking the top job when Sue Cullen retired. He had two years remaining on his contract.
Speaking to a Sun Chronicle reporter on Wednesday, Holcomb said that played no role in his decision. He noted he’s had feelers out for some time, but declined to say where in the private sector he would be working.
“I’ve been blessed to work in North Attleboro,” Holcomb said, but added, “There is not a lot left on the bucket list.”
The superintendent noted he and his administration managed to reduce the high school dropout rates in the 4,000-student district and create a new leadership team, among other accomplishments.
Now, he said, he and Town Manager Michael Borg were about to meet with with the Massachusetts School Building Authority regarding funding for a feasibility study for North Attleboro High School.
Holcomb has earned top marks on his evaluations by the school committee over the years, most recently winning praise for his handling of the school district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and reopening the schools to full-time, in-person instruction this month. The most recent raises approved by the committee brought his salary to over $198,000.
“It’s good to leave at the top of your game,” Holcomb said.
He will be stepping down after the latest budget cycle, normally a lengthy process for school officials and committee members alike.
“This is a job you live with, 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said.
Holcomb added that a recent death in his family “made me look at where I was in my life. The timing was just right.”
Being in education, he said, was energizing.
“Being around students and watching teachers impart information, I’ll miss that.”
School committee Chairman James McKenna, in an emailed statement, said Holcomb “has made a tremendous impact on the education of children throughout his 25-year career. North Attleboro has benefited from his tireless efforts to keep education moving in a forward direction in town, and I for one am extremely grateful for the sacrifices he has made over the last 11 years here in North Attleboro.”
McKenna said the search for a replacement will begin after next month’s town election.
“Once the new composition of school committee members are sworn in after the April election, the committee will deliberate on the process to seek a successor superintendent at its April meeting. The North Attleboro Human Resource Office is already at work to assist the school committee in discussing that process,” he said.
Holcomb is not the first veteran town official to leave public service this year.
Town Clerk Kevin Poirier, also a former school committee member and longtime state representative, will be stepping down when his term ends in April.
And Keith Lapointe, the first president of the first town council, chose not to run for re-election this year.
