NORTH ATTLEBORO — School committee members have voted to extend Superintendent John Antonucci’s contract for another five years.
The vote was taken at the committee’s meeting Thursday night and it was unanimous 6-0.
The contract begins July 1 and goes to June 30, 2028.
Pay increases are not spelled out for the five years, however the deal calls for a minimum 2.5% annual raise.
Antonucci took over as superintendent in July 2021. He had served as superintendent in Duxbury on the South Shore.
Since arriving in North Attleboro, Antonucci has brought several changes and improvements to the school district in the face of the pandemic and money constraints.
Key efforts include studying the condition of aging school facilities and plans for a new high school.
The new athletic complex at the high school is nearing the finish line.
The turf field is being used and an occupancy permit to use the bleachers is expected any day.
“They look fabulous,” Antonucci said, adding an elevator lift and sound system should be installed soon. “The field’s ready to roll in a matter of a couple of weeks.”
One hangup is school officials have decided to rebid the restrooms because of a technical issue. Portable bathrooms are being used and that project is only expected to be delayed a month, Antonucci said.
North Attleboro Middle School’s Unified Basketball program began in late February, with 25 student-athletes with disabilities joining the co-ed team.
Paraprofessional Thomas Calabrese coaches the athletes, and practices, games and a tournament are part of the season.
An estimated 300 attended a recent game.
The developmental program is part of Special Olympics Massachusetts in partnership with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Principal Brianne Kelleher and Director of Student Services Meg Camire have played key roles with the program. School Resource Officer Jim Morse, a coach in Foxboro, even refereed a game.
“We knew it was going to be great, but it has been greater than it was expected to be,” Kelleher said.
The North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club donated $1,000 for uniforms.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.