NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s public schools will be asking for a spending increase in the coming fiscal year, partly to continue funding full-day kindergarten classes, a program one school committee member called “a moral thing.”
Right after New Year’s, school and town officials will start grappling with what that will require.
At an online budget hearing last week, the school committee unanimously approved a budget request of nearly $44.6 million for fiscal year 2022. That represents an increase of 8.4 percent over the current spending plan.
School board member Kevin O’Donnell, who presented the budget figures to the committee, noted the schools faced a shortfall this year after cutting back on its funding request due to the town’s concerns about state aid funding.
“We are not providing level service,” he said, adding “we feel (the new request) is in line to get through (fiscal year) 2022.”
Member Ethan Hamilton said he was “adamant that we need to have full-day kindergarten.” The school district had charged parents who wished to send their children to the half-day program offered in past years. The schools cut the tuition requirement when they reopened in hybrid mode in the fall.
“It’s a moral thing,” Hamilton said. “We are one of 13 school districts in the state that don’t provide free, all-day kindergarten. I’d like to get back with the rest of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
Business Manager David Flynn estimated that bringing in additional teachers and support staff for the program would come to $635,000.
The approval of the plan is an early step in a months-long budget process for the schools and town government. The school committee and the town council will hold a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 “to review the financial condition of the town, revenue and expenditure forecasts,” the formal meeting notice states, with the aim of developing “a coordinated budget.”
