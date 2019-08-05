NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the start of school rapidly approaching, the school department is working quickly to fill vacant administrative posts.
The latest appointment is Kristine Kefor as principal of Amvet Boulevard School.
She comes to North Attleboro from the Solmonese School in Norton, where she was a teacher and then the assistant principal.
According to the school department, Kefor earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and Fine Arts from Bridgewater State University and a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Lesley University.
She is currently working towards a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Bridgewater.
She lives in Rehoboth with her husband, a Norton High School English teacher and department head, and their two children.
Her appointment follows the hiring of other administrators this summer, including Lisa Giuliano, assistant principal at North Attleboro High School; Joseph Lampman, principal at Community School; Andrew Benharris, assistant principal at Community School; and Michaell McKeon, assistant superintendent.
