NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former Duxbury school official will be coming on board as the new director of financial operations for local schools.
Catherine Blake will have the formal title of assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
Her appointment was confirmed by the school committee earlier this month. The committee entered into closed session to discuss her contract at its Jan. 13 meeting.
Blake has served as the director of business and finance in the Duxbury Public Schools since 2019.
She also held positions of assistant business manager and financial analyst, also in Duxbury, and before that worked for more than 14 years for State Street Corp. in various business and financial roles. She is a graduate of Bentley University.
Blake’s title is a new one for the district, but she will succeed Lincoln Lynch, who has served as interim director of finance.
“Katie and I worked together in Duxbury, where over the course of my four years there, she was an integral member of my leadership team,” Superintendent John Antonucci said.
Antonucci was formerly superintendent in Duxbury.
“I am honored to be joining the North Attleboro Public School District, and am humbled and excited for the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and improvement of the school community in the role of assistant superintendent for finance and operations,” Blake said.