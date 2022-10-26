NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local schools have an updated way to communicate with students, parents and the wider community. However, the address remains the same.
On Monday, the school department launched a revamped website at naschools.net along with a new app for mobile devices.
“One of my goals is to enhance the quality and timeliness of school-to-home communications,” Superintendent John Antonucci, who took over the top school job in July, said in a text. “And these new tools will make that possible."
The new website features more animated graphics, with photos of last year’s senior class, elementary school students at lunch and athletic competitions -- all framed with the school department’s bright red signature color and a new slogan: “Collaboration, Achievement, Respect, Excellence, Support.”
The free app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play, contains many of the features on the website, including a news feed, school meal menu updates and a calendar of events. It advertises itself as “everything NAPS in your pocket.” Parents received a text message this week letting them know the app was available for download.
The updated website has a distinctly different look from the earlier version, which had not been changed for many years.
Kyle Kirshenbaum, interim director of technology for the school system, said the department worked for months with a new provider, Apptegy of Little Rock, Ark., to migrate all of the old website's content to the new platform. it's still a work in progress, he said. "There are definitely things we need to clean up," he said.
While Kirshenbaum stepped into the technology post three months ago, he's been a science teacher and computer expert in the district for over a decade. That's at least as long as the old website was in use.
"it was definitely not easy to use and not up to date," he said. The new software will allow the school department to update the site more easily, he added.
"A lot of people are excited about the app" for mobile devices, he said. It will allow the schools to send notifications directly to parents on things like snow days or alerts such as the recent boil water order.
The home page prominently showcases links to updates on the high school building project, a calendar listing special events and days off, lunch menus, a password-protected parent portal and a link to an app to pay school fees online. Below those is an area for updated news feeds from the schools. There is also a tab for job opportunities with the department that links back to the municipal website, nattleboro.com. That website underwent a major revision this spring.
The menu also provides links to each school in the district and the Early Learning Center.
Additionally, the site menu provides translations in three languages besides English: Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic. Alerts sent to parents are automatically translated into the home's language, Kirshenbaum said.
“I encourage families to browse the new site, download the app and set up push notifications so then cay stay up-to-date with all things NAPS,” Antonucci said.
