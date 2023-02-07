NORTH ATTLEBORO — The equivalent of about a dozen full-time positions in the school department are slated to be eliminated next academic year as COVID relief funds dry up and costs for special education and utilities have spiked.

Seven intervention paraprofessionals, a kindergarten literacy specialist, and a nurse at Martin School are among the positions proposed to be slashed, it was announced at Monday night’s school committee meeting where the annual public hearing on the budget for the upcoming school year was held.