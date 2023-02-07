NORTH ATTLEBORO — The equivalent of about a dozen full-time positions in the school department are slated to be eliminated next academic year as COVID relief funds dry up and costs for special education and utilities have spiked.
Seven intervention paraprofessionals, a kindergarten literacy specialist, and a nurse at Martin School are among the positions proposed to be slashed, it was announced at Monday night’s school committee meeting where the annual public hearing on the budget for the upcoming school year was held.
“That’s significant,” Superintendent John Antonucci said of the 13 full-time equivalent posts slated to be cut.
The proposed $46.98 million budget represents a $1.98 million, or 4.4%, hike over this year’s $45 million one.
“It’s a little higher than desirable,” Antonucci said.
Two major budget drivers are utilities, projected to increase about $170,000, and special education tuition, expected to jump $475,882 partly because of a few additional out-of-district pupils.
The special education cost increase is also being attributed to a 14% jump in tuition for private special education schools the state has approved, Antonucci said, noting typical increases have run 2% or 3%.
“It’s a huge issue right now. It’s impacting every school district,” he said. “It’s almost a $500,000 hit for North Attleboro. It’s just a challenge.”
The projected cost increase for oil and gas to heat the 640,000 square feet of school building space adds to the budget constraints.
“The volatility of the utilities market is really impacting us,” Antonucci said. “We’re impacting our education programs paying our utility bills.”
Without that combined nearly $645,000, which accounts for 1.43% of the overall budget increase, proposed spending would have jumped less than 3%, the superintendent pointed out.
The school district has received nearly $6 million in COVID assistance in recent years that has to be all spent by September 2024.
“The goal was to begin thinking of how we lessen our reliance” on those funds, Antonucci said. “It’s been a nice infusion but it’s going away.”
A significant amount of the funds were used to hire additional staff, including eight intervention specialists and seven intervention paraprofessionals.
The paraprofessionals that have worked in the schools for two years would be cut.
“That’s always been our plan,” Antonucci said. “They provided a great service but we don’t have sustained funding. We need to move on from them.”
COVID funds had been used to hire 3.2 counselors/school psychologists to help with students’ emotional and other needs.
“We thought it was an absolute priority to find how to permanently fund those positions,” Antonucci said.
To keep those jobs, some positions had to be cut, some of which are vacant, the superintendent explained.
The budget is made up of local and state revenue and includes $3.7 million in outside revenue such as grants.
Salaries account for 87.9% of the budget and 75.6% of the increase.
“We’re a personnel driven business,” Antonucci said, noting there are 650 employees.
School committee members voted to support the recommended budget.
“I think we’re very transparent with our budget process,” Antonucci said.