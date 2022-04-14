North Attleboro schools, a seafood business in Seekonk, and a farm in Rehoboth are among recipients of $22.5 million in state funds for producers and suppliers to continue to address food insecurity issues exacerbated by the pandemic.
North Attleboro schools are earmarked for $43,709, Tony's Seafood Inc. of Seekonk is getting $495,636, and DaSilva Farm in Rehoboth $12,214, state officials announced Thursday.
The funds are being distributed to 147 food banks, pantries, farms, fisheries, nonprofit organizations and others through the state's Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, developed to ensure individuals and families have equitable access to healthy, local food products.
“Food insecurity is a complex problem existing at the nexus of economic opportunity, transportation, regional planning, environmental sustainability, and of course, COVID-19,” said state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham. “Far too many Bay Staters are struggling to keep food on the table through these difficult economic times."
The state's "commitment to building a more resilient, sustainable food system has helped Massachusetts agriculture invest in long-term and impactful solutions to address food security,” state Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux said. “Farms and producers will be able to update aging infrastructure while making improvements for their businesses to help ensure more residents have access to local, fresh products.”
Since 2020, the state has awarded over $58 million in grants to 507 projects through the grant program, created early on during the pandemic.
Grant awardees have been able to make local, fresh food production more efficient and accessible, lower the production cost, and increase distributors ability to partner with SNAP and other organizations, officials said.
The program implements the recommendations of the Food Security Task Force, comprised of public and private members.