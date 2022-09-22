NAHS building

North Attleboro High School

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The superintendent of schools early this morning sent an email to parents warning them about the potential for a town-wide boil water order with plans to immediately shut-down all school water fountains.

"We were notified early this morning that the Town of North Attleborough may be implementing a town-wide "boil water" order due to contaminants found in recent tests," Superintendent John Antonucci said in the notification Thursday morning. "It is not official yet, but we believe it is forthcoming.