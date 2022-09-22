NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The superintendent of schools early this morning sent an email to parents warning them about the potential for a town-wide boil water order with plans to immediately shut-down all school water fountains.
"We were notified early this morning that the Town of North Attleborough may be implementing a town-wide "boil water" order due to contaminants found in recent tests," Superintendent John Antonucci said in the notification Thursday morning. "It is not official yet, but we believe it is forthcoming.
Out of an abundance of caution, we are shutting down all school water fountains immediately, and implementing safety protocols in our kitchens," he said. "We are attempting to secure a supply of bottled water to make available for students, however supply may be limited."
"If you are in a position to send in bottled water for your student, we ask that you do so. We apologize for the late notice, and for the inconvenience, but we are erring on the side of caution. Thank you."
As of just after 10 a.m., the town's official website -- nattleboro.com -- had posted a notice of a "boil water advisory" with a note stating, "more information coming soon."
The town's board of health said a press release would be issued soon with more details.
Water department customers in Mansfield and parts of Foxboro connected to the Mansfield water system were under boil order for several days last week due to bacterial contamination of the water supply. That order has been lifted.
The Sun Chronicle will have more information on the town's water situation as it becomes available.